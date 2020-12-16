Pantomimes, an annual British cultural institution, are canceled.

The pantomime — merry, family-friendly musical comedy shows which take top billing at theaters throughout December — remains a peculiarly British tradition. It is nominally a children’s Christmas show based on a fairy tale such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Cinderella” or “Jack and the Beanstalk” to which music-hall elements are added. Those include the dame (an actor in drag, who usually has a penchant for sexual innuendo), song-and-dance routines with topical lyrics, slapstick, in-jokes, call-and-response (“Oh no it isn’t!” “Oh yes it is!”) and familiar celebrity guest stars.

Pantomimes represent many British children’s first experience of live performance, and many adults’ only theater trip in a year. “Pantos,” as they are known, usually provide work for thousands of people each year.

As such, they are crucial to the British theatrical ecosystem. For many theaters, the festive show typically brings in around 30 percent of their annual box office in just four weeks.

This year, more than 180 British pantomimes have been canceled or postponed until next December, a development which has plunged the country’s theater industry, already beleaguered by months of national shutdowns, into dire financial straits.