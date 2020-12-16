Northern Beaches nursing homes to be closed following new COVID-19 cases

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced some sites will be closed as they track the new cases.

More details will be announced this afternoon.

One of the positive cases is a man from Frenchs Forest who is in a band and played at multiple venues while infectious, including in Penrith in Sydney’s west.

“NSW Health will be issuing a directive to certain aged care facilities on the Northern Beach to recommend no visitors until we identify the source of the inflection and feel more confident we have it under control,” Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW Health is setting up additional testing sites at Warringah Aquatic Centre as well as at locations in Avalon and Frenchs Forest.