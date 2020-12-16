NFL to invite vaccinated health care workers to Super Bowl

Earlier this week, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained that league personnel wouldn’t be jumping ahead in figurative lines to obtain available COVID-19 vaccines ahead of Super Bowl LV, which will be held at Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on Feb. 7.

Some who have already received their shots could become guests of the league for the title game.

Per a letter sent to the president of the host committee for the Super Bowl obtained by the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the league intends to invite vaccinated health care workers to the championship contest.

Goodell wrote in the memo that he wishes to “honor and thank health care workers for their extraordinary service during the pandemic” and also encourage viewers to continue to adhere to recommended coronavirus-related guidelines and trust the safety of the vaccines. Goodell explained:

“We all know that over the past year, these front-line workers have put their own lives at risk to the benefit of society and we owe them our ongoing gratitude. We also know that they will remain essential for months to come to treat those who are ill and administer vaccines. We hope that in some small way, this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes as we look forward to a better and healthier year.”

It remains unknown how many spectators will be permitted inside Raymond James Stadium for the Super Bowl. That venue has not yet exceeded a 25 percent capacity threshold for football games this fall.