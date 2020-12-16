NFL delays deciding on expanding regular season until 2021

Roughly 24 hours after stories emerged that NFL owners could vote during a Wednesday virtual meeting to expand the regular season to 17 games starting in 2021, it appears the matter has been tabled through at least the holidays.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and the Associated Press reported on Wednesday that owners agreed to delay a final decision on season expansion “until early in 2021.”

Via the collective bargaining agreement signed by owners and the NFL Players Association in March, owners can add one game to the regular season at any point between 2021 and 2023. Such a move would decrease the length of the preseason, likely by either one or two matchups.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell explained that one interconference contest (AFC vs. NFC, NFC vs. AFC) will be added as the 17th game “based on divisional standings and rotating divisions each season.”

The NFL has routinely embraced patience as a virtue during the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, it remains unknown how many fans will be welcomed to Raymond James Stadium, home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, for Super Bowl LV, which is scheduled for Feb. 7. That venue hasn’t been filled beyond 25 percent capacity for a football game this fall.

Barring unforeseen setbacks related to coronavirus vaccines, however, fans should expect a 17-game campaign for next year.