New study shows kangaroos can communicate with humans

When ‘Skippy the Bush Kangaroo’ came out in 1968, it became a global hit.

But while the show about a talkative kangaroo is a work of fiction, its creators may have been onto something.

Researchers from The University of Sydney and University of Roehampton in London have discovered kangaroos really can communicate with humans.

They hid a tasty treat inside a plastic container and when the kangaroos couldn’t open the container, they observed the animals using gazes to communicate with the person conducting the experiment.

Ten out of 11 kangaroos tested actively looked at the person who had put the food in a plastic container to get it.

Nine of the 11 kangaroos additionally showed gaze alternations between the container and the person present.

“When we saw them exhibit this behavior, we were just in utter shock,” co-author Dr Alexandra Green, from the University of Sydney, said.

“What they did is they started to look towards the experimenter and actually asked for help, they actually approached the experimenter, they looked back and forth between the box and the food and they were even sometimes scratching the experimenter as well.”

The study, published in Biology Letters, challenges the long-held belief only domestic animals like cats, dogs, horses and goats can communicate their needs to humans.

Lead author Dr Alan McElligott, from the University of Roehampton, says kangaroos are social animals, like dogs and goats, and the research suggests they may be able to adapt their usual social behaviours to interact with humans.

“Through this study, we were able to see that communication between animals can be learnt and that the behaviour of gazing at humans to access food is not related to domestication,” Dr McElligott said.

“Indeed, kangaroos showed a very similar pattern of behaviour we have seen in dogs, horses and even goats when put to the same test.”

The research confirms what zookeepers at WILD LIFE Sydney Zoo have long suspected.

“Not being born in Australia, kangaroos were a very unique species for me, so I’m from Brazil and you think wild animals no, you respect their space, don’t really approach, they communicate amongst themselves, but these girls have definitely changed my mind,” zookeeper Andrea Rausa told .

The study involved kangaroos living at a number of zoos in Australia, as wild animals would be fearful around humans.