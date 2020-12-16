New Cobra Kai season 3 clip teases Mr. Miyagi link

Morita was the beating heart of The Karate Kid franchise, appearing as Miyagi in all of the original four films, and imbuing life into a now-legendary character — even though producers didn’t even want to see him audition for the part. In Cobra Kai, Daniel keeps Miyagi-Do karate alive by teaching his students what Miyagi taught him. In that way, Miyagi speaks through Daniel, making his presence felt even though he can’t physically appear. His absence actually feeds one of the core conflicts of Cobra Kai: the fact that Daniel has lost his way from Miyagi’s teachings and turned towards revenge and even violence.

Returning to Miyagi’s birthplace of Okinawa should go a long way to reconnecting Daniel to his old sensei. Certainly, seeing Daniel interact with Kumiko, who Miyagi cared for, also ties Miyagi back into Daniel’s narrative in a way Cobra Kai has never achieved before. In this latest clip, Kumiko suggests that there’s something more she can do to not only help Daniel reconnect with Miyagi, but also make it so that Daniel can be guided by his former sensei one more time.

How is it possible for Daniel to commune with Miyagi again? We don’t know for sure just yet, but there are a number of people from Miyagi’s past who hail from Okinawa, any of whom could still be alive. Perhaps in some way, one of them holds the key.

Cobra Kai season 3 comes to Netflix on January 8, 2021 — or possibly sooner.