Netflix’s ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer’ Tells The Story Of A Real-Life Boogeyman!

Netflix’s ‘Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer’ is a new series coming to the platform next month on January 13! In the series, you’ll see the story of one of the most vicious serial killers in American history. The real-life boogeyman that rocked California.

Follow the story that two detectives won’t rest on until they catch the person responsible. Take a look at the trailer below that was uploaded with the following description,

“LOCK YOUR DOORS. Night Stalker: The Hunt for A Serial Killer is coming to Netflix January 13. Witness the story of one of the most vicious serial killers in American history, a real-life boogeyman that brought California to a standstill. Beneath the sunlit glamor of 1985 LA lurks a relentless serial killer, a willing acolyte of evil. Two detectives won’t rest until they catch him.”

Viewers commented on the trailer, “Yesss!!! Netflix releasing so many true crime shows and documentaries … waited for this a long time”, “no one : me thinking it won’t be scary me after: locks door”, “Ive waited ages to watch a night stalker doc”, “Oh gosh I have a feeling this is going to be interesting but scary 😟 good job with this one Netflix 👍” and “The music and editing are on point. I’m EXCITED!”.

