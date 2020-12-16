2020 was no doubt a crazy year and left a lot to be desired. As we look to close out the year and start a fresh year in 2021, we should still look back at some of the good things that 2020 gave us. On Netflix, there was plenty of films and series to help keep us entertained through quarantine.

From ‘Tiger King’ to ‘Extraction’, there was a film or series for anyone, and frankly, everyone. Take a look through the timeline of 2020 at Netflix’s releases and all the great things we saw this year. Check out the video below that was uploaded with the following description,

“Our moods affected what we watched this year and boy did we go through a lot of moods in 2020.”

Netflix Presents 2020: A Year In Review – See What Made Waves In 2020 On The Streaming Platform

Viewers commented on the video, “2020 the year I watched the most shows in my entire life”, “2020 sucked. The shows were amazing.”, “2020: netflix canceled almost every good series and practically all good new ones after one season. With a cliffhanger. Always.”, “WE NEED SEASON 4 OF STRANGER THINGS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!” and “Thank you for giving me Dark. The best show on Netflix.”.

I’ve watched ‘Extraction’ at least five times. Netflix in 2020 did some great things, it seemed like they were just sitting on mountains of content and it all got released this year.

What do you think? What was your favorite series of 2020? Let us know in the comments below.

