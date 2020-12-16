Netflix comes to Amazon Echo devices….and its broken

Amazon has finally brought Netflix to its Echo smart displays, and it seems that the Alexa Skill is broken in Canada.
The Skill appears to have been available for Canadians for a few days judging by its reviews. That said, whenever I try to add it to my Amazon account, either from the Amazon website or the mobile app, it refuses to work.
has reached out to Netflix to learn why the Skill is broken and if there is any timeline regarding when it might be fixed.
Netflix has been a long time coming to Amazon’s smart displays. For a while, users could access the site via their smart display’s built-in web browser, but that option sucked and they couldn’t utilize Alexa voice controls.
According to Engadget, this Skill works on all Echo Show models, except for the tiny Echo Show Spot.
Source: Amazon