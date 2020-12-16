My brother’s death from drugs overdose was the result of our political failure, says Glasgow MP – Torcuil Crichton

Every year we see the annual drugs deaths statistics for Scotland, and every year we recoil in horror and shame as the numbers lay out in black and white just how bad this problem is.

This year’s figures tell us that 1264 of our fellow citizens died as a result of drugs misuse in 2019. That’s an increase of 6% on 2018 and more than double what it was in 2014 – just a few short years ago. This number represents the worst recorded rate in Europe and is the highest since records began in 1996. I am deeply ashamed.

The national records of Scotland statistics tell us that 69% of the deaths recorded for 2019 were men, two-thirds of the overall recorded deaths were aged between 35 and 54 and in Glasgow, my own home city, we recorded the largest increase of all health board in Scotland, up by 152.

The figures take on a personal note for me this year. In January I lost my own brother, Malcolm, to drugs. He was found by his support worker dead at his flat, having overdosed on gabapentin, methadone and cocaine. Malcolm was just 40 years old and, although his death isn’t included in the figures just published, he will be one of those statistics in the 2020 figures.

I didn’t know Malcolm well – my memories of him are mostly from when I was young. Drugs had bedevilled his adult life and made it difficult for him to have and maintain relationships with his family, myself included. That doesn’t make the pain of his death any easier.

The circumstances in which he died – alone at home with a lethal cocktail of drugs – adds further pain to the tragedy. I don’t doubt that he could have made something more of himself. He wanted to leave the drugs behind, having tried to quit more than once, but, ultimately, the grip the drugs had was just too tight.

We can’t let this keep happening. Each and every one of these deaths, like my brother’s, are entirely preventable and the shame for them lies squarely with us politicians.

What is needed is the political will to radically change our approach, and thankfully there are politicians who well understand the issues and the change needed.









My parliamentary colleagues, Ronnie Cowan, Alison Thewliss and Pete Wishart, as Chair of the Scottish Affairs Committee at Westminster, have highlighted the problem for years and offered solutions to turn things round. It’s for all of Scotland’s politicians, of all parties and parliaments, to give this the attention it deserves – and I include myself in that. I, too, must do more.

Every year when these statistics come out, we all agree that something needs to be done, but too often we see some politicians hold on to false dogmas – ‘the war on drugs’ – that got us to this point today.

I want to do my bit and help grow the consensus needed to start reversing the trend, and it requires us to listen to frontline drugs workers, families who have lost loved ones and organisations such as LEAP Scotland (Law Enforcement Action Partnership), an alliance of former law enforcement officers whose mission is to highlight the failure of the current expensive and dangerous pursuit of a punitive drugs policy, and instead advocates the type of public health approach that we see working in other countries such as Portugal.

The evidence that we are getting it wrong is there in every single one of these deaths. The evidence on how we get it right – of which there is no shortage – needs urgent consideration and rapid implementation.

The laws surrounding the misuse of drugs are reserved to the UK Parliament. This has to change, and the Scottish Parliament must be fully empowered on drugs policy. I make this point not because I want a constitutional rammy with Westminster or want to shift the blame – far from it – but because we are dealing with a public health emergency. Holyrood has a whole suite of powers on public health, it’s true, but without having the ability to change drugs laws and strategy, our efforts will only ever achieve so much.

This shouldn’t be left to people like Peter Krykant, a hero who is trying to save lives by providing a safe consumption space for drug users and ensuring they don’t overdose. It’s the kind of thing that may have saved my brother, and it should be part of our mainstream public health policy – backed by the Scottish Government and Glasgow Council Leader Susan Aitken – not left to a man with a van, who now faces prison for trying to save lives because he breached the Misuse of Drugs Act. This is criminally absurd.

It doesn’t have to be this way. Let’s be bold and we will save lives. I want our political parties, civil society groups, public health professionals and law enforcement to be united in turning this national shame around. I, for one, am committed to doing so alongside so many others – not just because of my own brother Malcolm, but because this issue is ripping through all our communities and causing more heartbreak and pain than we should ever be willing to accept.