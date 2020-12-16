Mrunal Thakur shares all her health secrets and we are surely inspired

Mrunal Thakur is grabbing some of the biggest offers in B-town. She has Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Dhamaka with Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. The newbie is super talented and that’s the reason that producers are vying for her attention and her dates. But apart from her talent what surely gets everyone talking about her is her perfect physique and the fitness-freak that she is.







In one of her interviews with an online portal, she shared all her health secrets. Right from what advice her co-star Hrithik Roshan gave her to her healthy munchies in her box. Very few know that Mrunal Thakur was asked to lose weight for her debut film Love Sonia. Speaking about which she says, “My weight loss was quite healthy which happened during the span of six to seven months. When I started, I weighed around 67kg and at the end of it, my weight was 52kg.”





The actress who has worked with Hrithik Roshan in Super 30 says that he really inspired her with his fitness regime and how dedicated Hrithik was with his workout schedule. “When I used to wake up in the morning for the 7 am shift, Hrithik would already be in the gym. After the pack-up in the evening, he would hit the gym again. I remember days when I used to be quite exhausted but I would push myself to do a couple of Surya Namaskars. So yes, Hrithik has inspired me a lot.”





Not just Hrithik Roshan, the girl has learnt about fitness from her Batla House co-star John Abraham as well and says that his diet is what inspired her. Mrunal makes sure she at least drinks eight glasses of water in a day, which helps to keep her skin fresh and glowing. Whenever she travels she carries a lot of nuts, pumpkin seeds, sprouts and a lot of fruits with herself and that makes her indulge in healthy munchies. Chocolate cake happens to be her cheat snack.

