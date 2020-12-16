Movies that actors refused to be a part of

If it’s a modern-day Quentin Tarantino movie, you can expect big-name actors to inhabit the lead role. While Tarantino got his start in indie films like Reservoir Dogs headlined by scrappier cats, the last 11 years of his films have been headlined by the likes of Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio and Samuel L. Jackson. Also among Tarantino’s recent leading men is Jamie Foxx, who played the titular role of Django in Django Unchained. The Oscar-winning Foxx is already a big name in his own right, but originally, an even more prolific movie star was in talks to take on the part of Django.

Will Smith was originally approached for the role. If he had accepted, it would have been a major coup for the production, particularly since his then go-to movie studio, Columbia Pictures, was co-financing it. However, Smith ended up turning Django down. Though it may sound like a strange notion to turn the lead role in a Quentin Tarantino movie, Smith had his reasons for saying no to the project. “Django wasn’t the lead, so it was like, I need to be the lead. The other character was the lead!” Smith explained in 2013. “I was like, ‘No, Quentin, please, I need to kill the bad guy!'” Though Smith passed on the part, it turned out to be a major win for Foxx. Django Unchained proved to be Foxx’s second biggest live-action film ever at the worldwide box office.