Mindy Kaling Kids’ Names Inspiration

“I just tried to pick classic names that felt like they would have to work really hard to get mad at me about later.”
So this is actor, writer, comedian, and Hollywood sweetheart Mindy Kaling.
And back in September, she announced that she’d actually given birth to a baby boy, after not sharing she was pregnant in the first place.
Now Mindy is officially a mother of two children, Katherine Swati and Spencer Avu.
In a recent interview with People, Mindy talked about her life as a mother of two, quarantine wellness, and most importantly where she got the inspiration for her children’s names.
In choosing her kids’ names, Mindy shared that she wanted to shy away from those unique name choices of her celebrity peers.
She said, “I don’t trust my own judgment with those kinds of names.”
“If I name my son River, that connotes a certain kind of person who is very go with the flow, artsy. But what if he’s not like that at all? Will he be furious with me?”
“I just tried to pick classic names that felt like they would have to work really hard to get mad at me about later,” she said.
And while she wasn’t super excited by any current Hollywood names, she was actually really inspired by Old Hollywood actors Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy.
So there you have it, folks! Hollywood’s Golden Age was Mindy’s true inspiration for her classic kids’ names.
Read Mindy’s full People interview here.
