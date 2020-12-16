Meghan Markle’s Christmas Gift To Oprah Winfrey Receives the Media Mogul’s Official Stamp of Approval

What does one buy a celebrity like Oprah Winfrey for Christmas? While that sounds like a hard one to answer, it seems Meghan, Duchess of Sussex knows exactly what her famous friend likes as she hit the nail right on the head with her unique holiday gift to the famed media mogul.

Meghan Markle gave Oprah Winfrey a ‘delicious’ holiday gift

If Winfrey’s recent social media post is anything to go by, the Duchess of Sussex is an expert in the gift-giving department.

On December 13, the former daytime talk show host uploaded a video to Instagram showing her admiring a “lovely Christmas basket” gifted to her by “my neighbor M.”

The basket was filled with greenery and fruits as well as various packets of Clevr oatmilk superlatte blends (with flavors including matcha, chai, and turmeric).

While Winfrey didn’t full-out reveal who the gift was from, her caption all-but-confirmed that Meghan was the one behind the wellness-focused present.

“On the first day of Christmas my [neighbour] ‘M’ sent to me…a basket of deliciousness! (Yes, that M👑),” she wrote.

And, it appears the Duchess of Sussex’s generous gift was a hit, seeing as Winfrey couldn’t help but rave about it.

In the video, the media mogul can be seen making a Golden SuperLatte while minding M’s instructions on how to whip up a cup.

“It’s delicious,” Winfrey said of the healthy drink. She even added in the caption that the latte is now her “new drink of choice for the morning and night” and that it has also made the cut for her annual Favorite Things list.

“Wish I had @clevrblends sooner cause I would’ve added it to my Favorite Things list,” she wrote. “#HappyHolidays.”

Oprah Winfrey is the ultimate gift-giver

Though this is the first time we’ve heard of the Duchess of Sussex sending Winfrey a thoughtful gift, giving Meghan and her family generous presents isn’t a first for the media mogul.

Before Meghan and Prince Harry welcomed their son Archie in 2019, the media mogul confirmed to Access Hollywood she would be gifting the little bundle of joy her go-to baby present: books.

“I have a standard gift that I do for people that I really care about,” she said. “So I don’t know the baby’s name or the baby’s gender, but this baby will have enough books to last a lifetime!”

Winfrey has even showered Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, with generous gifts.

Right before the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, Winfrey revealed to Entertainment Tonight that she spent an afternoon with Ragland at her home, where she gifted her several gifts.

“You know what the gifts were? First of all, she’s great at yoga, so I said, ‘Bring your yoga mat and your sneaks in case we just want to do yoga on the lawn.’ So one of the bags was a yoga mat and the other was lunch,” she shared.

Winfrey also gave Ragland kumquats, which just so happens to be a favorite of Meghan’s mom.

“She said, ‘I love kumquats,’ and I said, ‘I have a kumquat tree! You want some kumquats?’ So it was a basket of kumquats, people,” the media mogul told the outlet “For all of the people who said I am getting her gifts and I’m trying to bribe her for an interview—they were kumquats. If kumquats can get you an interview, I’m all for it!”