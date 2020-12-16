Matthew McConaughey Doubles Down on ‘Illiberals’ Criticism: We Don’t Need Them

Instagram

Believing that ‘there are extremes on both sides,’ the ‘Magic Mike’ star says on ‘Good Morning Britain’ that some liberals don’t realize ‘that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals.’

Matthew McConaughey has shared his stance on politics again after making controversial comments about Hollywood’s “far left.” Appearing on ITV’s “Good Morning Britain”, he blasted political extremes that divide the nation.

During the interview, the actor doubled down on his comments about the illiberals. “You need liberals. What I don’t think we need is the illiberals,” he told hosts Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. “What I don’t think that some liberals see is that they’re often being cannibalized by the illiberals.”

Believing that “there are extremes on both sides that I think are unfair – that I don’t think are the right place to be,” he shared his two cents on how both sides are to blame for endless conflict between them, “The extreme left and the extreme right completely illegitimize the other side… or they exaggerate that side’s stance into an irrational state that makes no sense.”

The Oscar-winning actor briefly touched on the cancel culture as he continued discussing the freedom of speech. “Where the waterline is going to land on this freedom of speech, and what we allow and what we don’t and where this cancel culture goes… is a very interesting place that we’re engaged in right now as a society of trying to figure out, because we haven’t found the right spot,” he argued.

When Piers suggested that British politics has become “so tribal now that consensus is getting buried in the mix,” Matthew agreed as saying, “There’s no room for any consensus. You’ve got to have confrontation to have unity, I think we can all agree on that. That’s when the democracy works really well.” He added, “I would say we don’t have true confrontation right now. And that means that actually in a way it’s sort of unconstitutional.”

Matthew previously came under fire after blasting illiberal left for their hypocrisy toward Donald Trump‘s supporters. He said on Russell Brand‘s podcast earlier this month, “There are a lot of people on that illiberal left that absolutely condescend, patronize and are arrogant toward the other 50 percent.”

“I’m sure you saw it in our industry when Trump was voted in four years ago, they were in denial that was real. Some of them were in absolute denial,” the “True Detective” star said. Blaming famous people on the left who continued taking shots at differing-thinking counterparts on the other side for preventing the two sides from coming together, he said of how they should make political statements, “Don’t tab that gotcha at the end. The left will have to understand the science of ‘meet you in the middle.’ ”