Mark Hunt blunder in Paul Gallen fight

Mark Hunt had Paul Gallen seeing stars in the second round of their fight – but took a moment to gloat rather than move in for the kill.

It was a brutal right hand that smacked Gallen straight on the jaw and wobbled his legs but without a ruthless follow-up. And after two decades at the top of rugby league, Gallen needed only a moment to adequately compose himself and survive.

Gallen (10-0-1) won the six-round bout by unanimous decision. Hunt’s chance had gone begging, in what was analysed as either “showboating” or a butchered version of his trademark “walk-off KO” move from the UFC.

“It doesn’t tickle when he hits ya. He hit me with something in the second round and I don’t even know what it was,” Gallen told Sporting News.

“I didn’t even know if I hit the deck or not, but it got me real good. Thankfully, I sucked it in.

“I saw that [Hunt showing off] – that was when I came to.

“He should’ve jumped all over me, that was his opportunity and you miss all the opportunities you don’t take. Thankfully he didn’t come for me and I came good.”

Paul Gallen and Mark Hunt trade blows during their fight. (Getty)

Main Event commentator Ben Damon said that Hunt appeared to be “showboating for the crowd” at Sydney’s Bankwest Stadium.

Hunt admitted that he expected to finish Gallen, saying: “I thought he wasn’t going to make six [rounds] – but he got away with it and good on him.”

Gallen credited his preparation with his survival: “He hit me in round two and next second I was up. I’m so fit at the moment.”

Australian boxing legend and co-commentator Jeff Fenech said that Hunt had missed a clear opportunity to finish the fight early.

“Could Mark Hunt not have gone for that knockout? Could it come against him later on? Can Gallen come back?” Fenech said.

“Can you believe that? He had an opportunity to jump on him but he turned around, looked at the corner and said, ‘I’m going to get him’.

“It gave Gallen time to breathe and time to recover.”

Paul Gallen cops a right hand from Mark Hunt during their fight. (Getty)

Fellow Aussie boxing great Barry Michael agreed that Hunt had blundered in the decisive moment.

“To be honest with you, Mark Hunt took his foot off the pedal for a little bit there in round two,” Michael said.

“I think maybe he was a little bit gassed himself, probably thought he had him on toast and just stepped back to have a look at his work.

“As it turned out, it was a really bad blue.”

Paul Gallen fights back against Mark Hunt in their Sydney bout. (Getty)

Panellist Paul Kent believed that Hunt might have fallen back into his UFC habits.

“In the UFC period of his career, he was famous for the walk-off knockout where he’d turn on the guy,” Kent said.

“Mark Hunt had this ability to hit them in the chin, know they were gone and he just turned around and walked off, cool as a cucumber.

“It looked like he tried that again tonight but underestimated the recuperative powers of Paul Gallen.”

Michael said: “It’s possible that’s what it was but you should never underestimate that man Paul Gallen, because he’s got such a fighting heart.

“He’s got a great chin and as he said, his fitness is what gets him through as well.”

Gallen admitted that Hunt’s power had rocked him.

“I was rattled without a doubt. We all know what he’s renowned for,” the NRL great said.

“I’m not happy I got hit like that but I’m happy that I never went down.”