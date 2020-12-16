Many students say they found virtual campus career fairs this year technically challenging, but less intimidating and more efficient than those held in-person (Kathryn Dill/Wall Street Journal)

Kathryn Dill / Wall Street Journal:
Many students say they found virtual campus career fairs this year technically challenging, but less intimidating and more efficient than those held in-person — Screen-based meetings demand patience and new break-the-ice protocols, but you can wear gym shorts
