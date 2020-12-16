Man charged after woman killed by a bus near Bondi Junction

The pedestrian, believed to be in her 20s, was hit by a bus on Grafton Street, Bondi Junction just after 10am.

The driver of the bus, 41, was taken to St Vincent’s Hospital for mandatory testing.

NSW Police said in a statement tonight that the man was then taken to Waverley Police Station where he was arrested and charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, driving in a dangerous manner, negligent driving (occasioning death), and failing to stop at a stop line or red light.

He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear at Waverley Local Court on January 19.

A crime scene was established by officers attached to Eastern Suburbs Police Area Command and is being examined by the Crash Investigation Unit.