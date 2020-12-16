Luka Doncic has funny reaction to concerns about his weight

When asked about the social media reaction to his weight on Monday, Doncic laughed it off.

“What can I say? I’ve never been a muscular guy,” said Doncic, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News.

““I mean, people on Twitter say every [kind of] stuff,” the 21-year-old added. “But, it’s true I’m not in my best shape. I will get there for sure. But, you know, I’ve never been a muscular guy, so what can I say?”

Doncic, who is listed at 230 pounds, put up gaudy numbers last year of 28.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 8.8 assists per game. He relies more on craftiness than on explosiveness, so he can afford to take more time to get into shape.

That said, Doncic’s weight has been a concern in the past, so it will be a storyline to watch with the regular season tipping off in just one week.