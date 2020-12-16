LPBW Shocker: Jacob Roloff Accuses Little People, Big World Producer Chris Cardamone of Molesting Him!

Little People, Big World find that we haven’t seen Jacob Roloff on TLC’s Little People, Big World in a few seasons. He and his wife Isabel Roloff decided to call it quits on the show for some personal reasons.

Jacob took the world by storm on Wednesday when he posted on his Instagram account about the person that molested him while he was on the show. He has said that the person that molested him was none other than the producer of Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone.

Little People, Big World: Roloff Tells All

The fans of Little People, Big World were shocked to see such a lengthy post on Jacob’s account. He began the post, ” It is often much easier to think about things than it is to talk about them, and so this disclosure has been delayed, but through that delay I have found the fortitude and words. As a child, after what I realize now was a long grooming process, I was molested by an executive field producer for Little People, Big World, Chris Cardamone.”

Little People, Big World: Jacob Roloff’s Child Molestation Allegations

He continued, “I do not expect to provide details of this encounter at any point publicly. I do hope is never allowed around children again. I first began contemplating this statement when he texted me years later in November 2015.

I choose to disclose it now as it remains a traumatic memory that needs to be exorcised of any further power over my development. By revealing this, I may be more fully understood and my perspective on issues such as child sexual abuse, child exploitation, and the collateral costs of reality television may be received more clearly.

Although, I would have to add that this experience has not solely defined my point of view on any of these issues, not has it defined my worldview in general.”

Jacob went on explaining that he did like the profits from the show, but the experiences of it all are very complicated in his eyes now.

He continued, “So much of reality television is simply, ‘a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.’ It must finally be emphasized that all fault lies with the predator, and no fault like with any of my family members. I am certain that this is a positive moment for me, and another step toward a brighter future.”

Roloff’s fans showed a lot of support and love after he made the post. Amy and Matt Roloff have yet to speak out about his post.

