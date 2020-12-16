Love Island’s Laura Whitmore & Iain Stirling Expecting a Baby

Love Island‘s Laura Whitmore is going to be a mom!

The 35-year-old host is expecting her first child with the voiceover star of the U.K. program Iain Stirling. Whitmore made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday, Dec. 16.

“So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life,” she wrote. “A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly. However, I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share—and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.”

The mother-to-be admitted “it’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet.”

“Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning,” Whitmore, who’s also a host on BBC Radio 5 Live and a team captain on Celebrity Juice, added. “I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!”

And while she noted the couple would appreciate fans respecting their privacy, she also said they “wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”