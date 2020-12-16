Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) Slammed Hard For Promoting “Toxic” 10-Day Juice Cleanse, Claps Back At Haters!

She can twerk and cleanse if she wants to. Chart topper Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson) is defending herself after receiving quite a lot of backlash for going on a 10-day juice cleanse. The singer shared her daily results after drinking just green juices every day in a TikTok video that she posted this week.

“So I drank a lot and ate a lot of food and f–ked my stomach up in Mexico so I decided to do JJ Smith’s 10-day smoothie cleanse,” she said in the video.

Lizzo Defends Her Decision To Go On A 10-Day Juice Cleanse

Lizzo went on to say that she was never hungry and decided to completely the cleanse simply because she “just was just wanting to stress eat and do things that were kind of self-harming.”

Unfortunately, many critics responded by calling out Lizzo for promoting a dangerous diet. “Not Lizzo doing toxic diet culture,” one person wrote, with another adding, “This is not the kind of stuff you should be promoting.”

Of course, it didn’t take long at all for Lizzo to respond to her cleansing haters. She posted another video defending her personal choice to “reset” her system with a cleanse.

“As you know, I would normally be so afraid and ashamed to post things like this online because I feel like, as a big girl, people just expect if you are doing something for health, you’re doing it for a dramatic weight loss, and that is not the case,” she said in another TikTok video posted Monday night. “In reality, November stressed me the f–k out. I drank a lot, I ate a lot of spicy things and things that f–ked my stomach up, and I wanted to reverse it and get back to where I was.”

What’s more, Lizzo also says that she doesn’t regret her decision at all.

“My sleep has improved, my hydration, my inner peace, my mental stability, my f–king body, my f–king skin, the whites of my eyes,” she said. “Like, I feel and look like a bad bitch. And that’s it. I’m a big girl who did a smoothie detox. And I wanted to share that with you guys. I got exactly what I wanted out of it, and every big girl should do whatever the f–k they want with their body.”

