Lizzo Claims ‘I’m Still Fat’ Following Criticism Over Detox Diet

Instagram

Following the criticism, the ‘Juice’ singer explains to her followers that she starts detoxing because she ‘drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f***ed my stomach up in Mexico.’

–

Lizzo has responded to hate comments she’s been receiving after sharing that she’s been doing a 10-day smoothie detox. The 32-year-old Grammy winner, who has been vocal about body positivity, fired back at critics on Tuesday, December 15 on her Instagram Story.

The “Juice” singer explained to her followers that she started detoxing because she “drank a lot, and I ate a lot of food that f***ed my stomach up in Mexico.” In two separate posts, she added, “Your body is perfectly yours, even if it ain’t perfect to anybody else. If you only knew the complexities your body possesses you would be so proud of it.”

“I’m so proud of you. For making it this far in a society that gives us a head start into self-loathing, that hands us a dysmorphic mirror and leaves us desperate to catch up with who we think we should be,” she continued. “I’ve spent so much time in this body and I am no different than you — still struggling to find balance, still trying to mend my relationship with food, my anxiety, my back fat. It gets easier. I’ve spent my hardest days trying to love me.”

Later in one of her posts on her feed, Lizzo showed that she was unapologetically proud of the result of her detox diet. Alongside a picture of her posing in a balcony while going topless, Lizzo wrote in the caption, “I detoxed my body and I’m still fat. I love my body and I’m still fat. I’m beautiful and I’m still fat. These things are not mutually exclusive. To the people who look to me, please do not starve yourselves.”

She went on saying, “I did not starve myself. I fed myself greens and water and fruit and protein and sunlight. You don’t have to do that to be beautiful or healthy. That was my way. You can do life your way.” Concluding her message, Lizzo reminded her followers, “Remember, despite anything anyone says or does DO WHAT YOU WANT WITH YOUR BODY.”

<br />

Fans previously were disappointed after knowing that Lizzo was promoting diet culture by consuming detox juice. “I literally almost got a lizzo tattoo once,, very glad now that I didn’t. If it was her own personal struggle she was keeping to herself that’d be one thing, but to promote it like that??? definitely a betrayal when she’s one of the few I thought I could look up to,” a fan said at the time.