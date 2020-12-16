Lil Nas X Debuts New Bright Red Hair Color Just In Time For The Holidays

Roommates, it looks like Lil Nas X is clearly in the holiday spirit courtesy of his vibrant new hair color. Known to switch up his look without warning, Lil Nas X recently gave his fans a peek at his brand new red hair color with a recent post on social media.

As if his latest video “Holiday” wasn’t enough of a different look for Lil Nas X, he has switched things up once again with a holiday red hair color that his fans are sure to love. Keeping his low, twisted haircut intact, Lil Nas instead decided to only experiment with a new hair hue and matched it with an all-red ensemble to complete the look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CI2_-rKhiBs/

In other Lil Nas X news, he recently hosted Amazon Music’s three-part concert series, “Holiday Plays.” He hosted the entire series as a different holiday alter-ego each night, which also included a Q,amp;A with each artist inside a custom-made rave grotto backstage at the theatre. The “Holiday Plays” featured a variety of artists including Miley Cyrus, Kiana Ledé and The Foo Fighters.

To watch Lil Nas X as the host of the Amazon Music “Holiday Plays,” customers can stream the concert experience in the Amazon Music app, from the Amazon Music channel on Twitch; and stream on Amazon.com or Prime Video until December 31st.

