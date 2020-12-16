Legion is currently $40 on Amazon Canada

Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion is currently on sale for $40 on Amazon Canada, half off its regular $79.99 price tag.
This is a particularly notable discount considering that the open-world hacking game released only six weeks ago in late October.
It’s important to note that only the Xbox One version is $40; the PS4 version is currently priced at $76.34. That said, the Xbox One version (like its PS4 counterpart) supports a free current-gen upgrade. This means you can buy Legion now on Xbox One and receive the Xbox Series X/S version of the game if you own or are planning on getting either of the new consoles.
It’s worth noting that Ubisoft’s other big holiday games, Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Ubisoft Quebec’s Immortals Fenyx Rising, will also be on sale during Boxing Week at Best Buy Canada. Valhalla‘s price will drop to $50, while Immortals‘ cost will be cut in half to $40.
Image credit: Ubisoft