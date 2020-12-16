Learn the science before you follow it: Fact-checking Justin Trudeau on climate change

Article content

Announcing his new plan for getting to net-zero on carbon emissions, Justin Trudeau told Canadians: “If we trust scientists with our health, as we do, then we must also trust their research and their expertise when it comes to other existential threats. And that includes climate change. There is no vaccine against a polluted planet. It’s up to us to act. Because there is a real cost to pollution. We’re paying the price already with record storms, wildfires, floods, and heat waves, which all carry real economic costs and real risks to our health. We chose to get straight to work on cutting pollution.”

We should indeed trust scientific research and expertise, and above all data. But so far, data shows no such existential threats due to climate change.

Has Canada experienced record storms? No. Environment and Climate Change Canada’s “Engineering Climate Datasets” show no overall increase in rainfall intensities. In Canada’s Changing Climate Report they clearly state, “For Canada as a whole, observational evidence of changes in extreme precipitation amounts, accumulated over periods of a day or less, is lacking.” Has the prime minister bothered to check this basic fact? Apparently not.