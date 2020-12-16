KUWTK: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Living Separate Lives – ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ Spoilers

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ spoilers find that Kim Kardashian doesn’t have to see her husband every day in order to be in a happy marriage.

There are new reports that suggest the reality television star and her husband Kanye West are apparently living separate lives but are still very much together, if that makes sense. However, there are some people in their inner circle who believe that they might not make it through the end of the year. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ Spoilers: Kim Kardashian And Kanye West Are Living Separate Lives

According to Page Six, Kim is focusing on her work and her professional obligations while Kanye is doing the same. One source close to the situation said, “Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don’t overlap much.”

“Kim seems happy” and is “very focused on work and causes,” they added. “She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform. This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her.”

Meanwhile, speaking to David Letterman in an interview, Kim said that she certainly earns more posting on Instagram than she does showing the world her personal life in front of the cameras. While Kim has not confirmed just how much she makes online, it has been estimated that she gets anywhere from $300,000 to $500,000 per post, and sometimes even upwards to $1 million.

On the new show, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Kim said, “We would not be who we are today without Keeping Up With the Kardashians and that’s why we continue to share our lives. Even if, realistically, we can post something on social media and make more than we do a whole season.”

