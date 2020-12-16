Kristin Cavallari Praises Justin Anderson After Adoption Revelation

“to the people showing love and support- thank you,” he posted. “to the people sharing their own stories of adoption- i appreciate and respect you. to the people from private accounts saying negative things- go kick rocks on the freeway, you’re not welcome here. we all have a story and as much as i believe our past doesn’t necessarily define who we are as adults, it definitely plays a role in who we get to be today.”

He continued, “i am strong because i have struggled, i am wise because i have made mistakes, i am accepting and full of love because i have experienced otherwise. my sister and @caitlinrounds sent me this kid pic of me last night and it just reminded me that i’ll always be the sweet little justin that always wanted everyone to smile and laugh and get along.”

Justin, who came out to his family as gay before his junior year of college and is currently engaged to Austin Rhodes, ended the post with “xoxoDad,” adding a winking emoji.