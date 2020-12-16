Kirk Cameron Labeled ‘Unchristian’ for Hosting Christmas Caroling Protests Amid COVID-19 Surge

Instagram

The former ‘Growing Pains’ star finds himself under fire after holding the mass gathering to peacefully protest against California Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order.

Kirk Cameron has found himself under fire for hosting a Christmas caroling protest amid COVID-19 case surge. The actor, who is best known for playing Mike Seaver on hit sitcom “Growing Pains“, was labeled “unchristian” for holding the mass gathering where most of the attendees did not wear masks.

On Sunday night, December 13, the 50-year-old gathered hundreds of people outside The Oaks mall in Thousand Oaks, California to peacefully protest against California Governor Gavin Newsom’s stay-at-home order. In Instagram Live that he shared, it can be seen most of the attendees did not practice social distancing as well. “God Bless America! Joy over Fear,” he captioned the clip.

Kirk, who teamed up with Sing It Louder USA in organizing the event, has since received criticism from many people including Thousand Oaks Mayor Claudia Bill-de la Pena. “Liberty and freedom are very fragile and they come with great responsibility,” she told ABC7 News. “Continuing to hold large gatherings and ignoring all guidelines, I feel, is unchristian.”

Kirk’s fans also expressed their disappointment in his Instagram comment section. One argued, “This is so selfish. Looks like a super spreader party to me. Hopefully no one dies from it.” Another raged, “This is very disappointing and hard to watch as the world is trying to control a deadly virus.” A third additionally stated, “Are y’all not embarrassed.”

The “Fireproof” star initially shared an open invitation for his Instagram followers to join the “Christmas caroling peaceful protest.” He said, “We hope you can join us. We’re gonna be celebrating our God-given liberties, our constitutionally protected rights at this time at Christmas to sing Christmas song, to gather, to assemble and to sing about the birth of our savior.”

This was not the first time Kirk held the mass gathering. Back on December 6, the husband of Chelsea Noble posted some Instagram photos that saw many people singing without masks on. He wrote in the accompanying message, “Better than a Charlie Brown Christmas singalong, tonight was truly magical! Part Town Hall meeting, part community caroling and ALL Christmas Joy!”