Kevin Hart: Zero F***s Given is Netflix’s most-watched comedy special of 2020

Netflix has revealed that Kevin Hart’s latest stand-up special is the most-watched comedy feature of 2020.

Entitled Zero F**ks Given, the special was viewed by more than 21 million households in the first four weeks of release.

Hart reacted to the news by writing on Twitter: “Love my fans.”

Back in November, the comedian and Get Hard star had celebrated early reports of the special’s success by writing: “Zero F***s Given is a GLOBAL success because of all of YOU!!!!! I LOVE MY F***ING FANS!!!!

“If you haven’t see it yet what in the hell are you waiting for….Let’s gooooooooo!!!!! It’s streaming on NETFLIX NOOOOWWW!!!!”

However, despite the impressive viewership ratings – which are still some way off Netflix’s biggest 2020 entries in other genres, such as Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness or The Queen’s Gambit – some fans were left unconvinced by the comedian’s latest offering.

