Kenyan member of al-Shabab is indicted for new 9/11 plot

A Kenyan member of al-Shabab stands accused of plotting to fly an airliner into a United States’ skyscraper after training as a pilot in the Philippines.

Cholo Abdi Abdullah, 30, spent years preparing to carry out a 9/11-style attack, prosecutors say. He pleaded not guilty to all counts in a New York court Wednesday, NBC reports.

He said to have been arrested in 2019 in the Philippines with an improvised explosive device, a hand grenade and a gun, CNN reported at the .

Acting Manhattan U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss said: ‘This chilling callback to the horrific attacks of September 11, 2001, is a stark reminder that terrorist groups like al Shabaab remain committed to killing U.S. citizens and attacking the United States.’

Abdullah, who has been in custody since last year, took orders from an al-Shabab commander responsible for the hotel attack in Nairobi in 2019, prosecutors said.

Al Shabaab has sworn allegiance to al Qaeda and serves as the terrorist group’s principal wing in East Africa.

He researched ways to enter the US and how to hijack a plane, they add.

Abdullah faces multiple charges and if convicted 20 years to life in prison. It is not clear which skyscrapers were part of the alleged plot.

FBI Assistant Director-in-Charge William Sweeney said: ‘Nearly 20 years after the 9/11 terrorist attacks, there are those who remain determined to conduct terror attacks against United States citizens. Abdullah, we allege, is one of them.

‘He obtained a pilot’s license overseas, learning how to hijack an aircraft for the purpose of causing a mass-casualty incident within our borders.’

Abdullah is charged with conspiring to provide and providing material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization (al Shabaab), conspiring to murder U.S. nationals, conspiring to commit aircraft piracy, conspiring to destroy aircraft, and conspiring to commit acts of terrorism transcending national boundaries.

He has been detained pending trial.