Keisha Knight Pullium Engaged To Handsome Actor; Twitter Calling Him ‘GAY’

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Actress Keisha Knight Pullium, 41, announced today that she and her boyfriend, actor Brad James, 39, are getting married, . They make a beautiful couple. Unfortunately the haters on Twitter are out in full force. People are speculating that Brad – who lives in Atlanta – may be secretly “gay.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR