Keisha Knight Pullium Engaged To Handsome Actor; Twitter Calling Him ‘GAY’

Actress Keisha Knight Pullium, 41, announced today that she and her boyfriend, actor Brad James, 39, are getting married, . They make a beautiful couple. Unfortunately the haters on Twitter are out in full force. People are speculating that Brad – who lives in Atlanta – may be secretly “gay.”

Here’s how People magazine is reporting their engagement:

Pulliam began dating James last year after the pair met on the set of the TV movie Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta. The actress was previously married to former NFL star Ed Hartwell, but the couple split just months after their Jan. 2016 wedding. “Honestly we just hit it off,” Pulliam saidof first meeting her fiancé James. “We had a lot of downtime; there was a lot going on filming that project. So there were times where we would all be sitting in the cast seats or the van just talking.” The two exchanged numbers and the rest is history.

An there are some beautiful pictures of the happy couple:

FIRST PIC SHOWS KEISHA AND BRAD FACE TO FACE – KISSING

SECOND PIC SHOWS KEISHA & DAIUGHTER w/ BRAD

So why are people on Twitter calling Keisha’s new fiancé “gay?” Well, there’s absolutely NO evidence that he’s anything but heterosexual. Folks are saying that he looks a little “sugary” in some of his IG videos and he lives in the A-T-L – so they’re speculating that he could be “gay.”.

Twitter is out of control these day. Seems like “hate” to us . . . Ignore them KEISHA he’s FINE!!