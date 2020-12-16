Kardashian Kids’ Haka Is Cultural Appropriation

I might view this whole thing differently if Scott had posted that he was taking the time to educate the kids about different indigenous groups and was donating to Māori charities. But the way he posted it was super disrespectful, and I’m not the only one who thinks so:

Māori don’t need to appreciate or be happy with the Kardashian kids doing the haka. White people need to stop telling Māori to “just be happy people are taking your culture in.” Gurl shut up, it’s appropriating culture and the Kardashians are infamous for it.