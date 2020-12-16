Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Rihanna all can’t get enough of Kevin Parker

If you haven’t checked out work by Kevin Parker yet, that may change when you hear his big-name collaborations with artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, and the beloved Rihanna. Not to mention, that won’t be the tip of the iceberg for this musically diverse artist.

Widely known as the lead singer, songwriter, performer, recorder, and music producer for the music project Tame Impala, Parker continues to make a name for himself in the industry. Fans and artists alike can’t seem to get enough of him.

Kevin Parker of Tame Impala performs at a music festival | Noel Vasquez/FilmMagic

Kevin Parker’s rise to fame

It isn’t unheard of to find out many talented musicians started early in life. Parker is no different, as his fascination with music captivated him as early as seven when he began writing and 12 when he began recording music, according to Cosmic Magazine. It’s said that it all began when he “[happened] upon a pair of his father’s two-track tape recorders [and] became obsessed.”

Cosmic also recalls Parker’s name change from Dee Dee Dums to Tame Impala because it sounded more psychedelic, leading to major offers and his first album, Innerspeaker, in 2010. He would later put out more studio albums, headline Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and be chosen to headline the 2020 Governors Ball alongside Stevie Nicks and other big names.

Vice explains that “Kevin Parker’s project might not be the biggest rock act in the world—or even the best—but he defined the sound of the 2010s more than any of his peers did.” There isn’t another artist who ” captured how genres cross-pollinated throughout the 2010s better than Tame Impala, the psych-rock project.”

Tame Impala’s music has captured fans from all over the industry

First and foremost, fans have described Tame Impala to YouGov as “a great performer, atmospheric, crowd-pleaser, beautiful and visual” in a collection of 1,646 interviews. The list of compliments being thrown at the musician isn’t shortlisted, either. In truth, many fans praise Parker for his versatility, instrumental and writing talents, and much more.

One Reddit fan explains that “Kevin Parker is probably one of the best musicians I’ve ever heard. There’s so many reasons why I love his music and why he continues to inspire me. I always try to branch out and listen to different types of bands and genres, but Kevin has such a distinct style that makes his music so addicting for me.”

It’s his distinct style that’s attracting so much attention, both from fans and fellow musicians. Not to mention, Parker has never been an artist afraid to take risks. One fan praises that, above all else, he isn’t “afraid to do things the wrong way” and embrace his musical differences.

Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Rihanna all can’t get enough of Kevin Parker

If fan reviews don’t express how talented Kevin Parker is perceived to be, then popular names will be the convincing factor. None other than hit artists like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Rihanna are among the many recognizable names to acknowledge his talent. He was more than happy to share the incredible experiences in an interview with Billboard.

Parker was siked to find out he made the exclusive cut in West’s album YE, saying “I was completely starstruck, obviously,” when working with him. “My contribution ended up being some drums on the last song [‘Violent Crimes’].”

Not only did he make an appearance in “Violent Crimes,” but he did a collab with Travis Scott, co-writing “Skeletons.” Parker revealed that “[Scott’s] manager got in touch and said he was a big fan [and suggested we] meet up if I was ever in LA”

His success didn’t stop there. Rihanna caught wind of Parker’s song “New Person, Same Old Mistakes” and enjoyed it so much she did a cover of it on her album ANTI. The song originated in Tame Impala’s 2015 album Currents.

With a catalogue of incredible work already under his belt and fans from all over the music industry, Kevin Parker seems poised to continue making great music for years to come.