Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Will Spend Christmas Together

Last week, reports surfaced that Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have been living separately for quite some time.

It was also reported that Kim might be making steps towards divorcing her Christian rapper husband. But, the couple will still reportedly be spending the Christmas holidays together.

“Kim and Kanye will be together for Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife. “They always come together for the kids so they will definitely celebrate together as a family. Kim loves Christmas and loves making it really special for her kids and so does Kanye.”

“Kanye always goes above and beyond when it comes to gifts,” the source continued. “As everyone knows he’s extremely generous and creative so it’s always exciting to see what he will come up with for Kim and the kids. It’s going to be a different holiday this year because of the restrictions but Kim is still looking forward to it, just seeing the kids on Christmas morning and seeing how excited they are is so fun.”