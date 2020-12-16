Kansas St. football pauses, opts out of bowl game selection

The Kansas State Wildcats with end their season at 4-6.

On Wednesday, Kansas State announced that it was pausing all football-related activities in connection with recent COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. As a result, the Wildcats have withdrawn from potentially playing in a bowl game.

“It certainly is a bittersweet ending to the season, but playing 10 regular-season games throughout all of this uncertainty was nothing short of a miracle,” head coach Chris Klieman said in the prepared statement. “I want to thank our players, especially our seniors, for continuing to battle each and every day, no matter what circumstance was put before them. This season was difficult and frustrating, but I think it is also one that we will remember for the rest of our lives. I hope we will all learn from it and become better, both as coaches and players, as we head into the offseason.”

Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor added:

“This has been an unbelievably challenging year for everyone, but we were very excited to have the opportunity to end the season in a bowl game. But, with new positive cases and additional close contacts in our program, we would not have enough players to continue practices and field a team for the bowl game. I want to thank our student-athletes and coaches for their tireless effort this year and for being flexible during a time when every day presented new challenges.”

The Wildcats won four of their first five games before dropping each of their final five contests. As ESPN noted, Kansas State became the first Big 12 team to opt out of postseason play.

Also on Wednesday, Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Justin Fuente told reporters his squad decided against playing in a bowl game. Virginia Tech joined teams such as the Pitt Panthers and Boston College Eagles that previously opted out.