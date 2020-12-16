Josh Addo-Carr signs four-year deal with Bulldogs from 2022

State of Origin winger Josh Addo-Carr has finalised his NRL future, signing a four-year deal to join the Bulldogs from 2022.

The deal, which will see him join the Bulldogs from Melbourne, will take him through to the end of the 2025 season and is reported to be worth around $2 million.

Addo-Carr, who picked up the Dally M Winger of the Year award in 2020, will remain with Melbourne in 2021.

“Having someone like Josh choose to join the Bulldogs after being the target of a number of clubs is another sign that we are gradually piecing together a squad that has the right mix of experience and quality,” Bulldogs boss Andrew Hill said.

“Josh has been a proven performer at whatever level he has played and he will bring those elements of speed and strike-power that all clubs are looking for in their backline.

“Josh becomes another leader in our group and will bring the sort of winning attitude that the club is looking to create here at Belmore.

“We look forward to him joining us for the 2022 season and wish him all the best for next season.”

As reported by Nine’s Danny Weidler earlier this month, the size of the deal brings into question exactly where he’ll play when he joins the Bulldogs.

Addo-Carr has made no secret of his desire to play fullback, but the best paid fullbacks in the game would be earning $3 million-$4 million over the four years. The $2 million price tag is more in-line with the highest-earning wingers.

Josh Addo-Carr (Getty)

Addo-Carr’s signing continues an impressive recruitment drive by the Bulldogs under new coach Trent Barrett, with the club already nabbing Nick Cotric, Kyle Flanagan, Matt Burton and Jack Hetherington.

“I’m relieved to have finally sorted out my playing future and can now focus on making my last year with Storm another one to remember,” Addo-Carr said.

“I now can’t wait to get back into training with the boys and playing at AAMI park in front of all our fans who didn’t get to see us this year.”

The 25-year-old had previously expressed a wish to return to Sydney for family reasons, and earlier this year signed a heads of agreement with the Wests Tigers on a four-year deal beginning in 2021.

That, however, was dependent on Melbourne securing an adequate replacement, with the Storm formally denying Addo-Carr a release last month.

Addo-Carr made his NRL debut for the Tigers in 2016, before joining Melbourne in 2017.

He’s scored 73 tries in just four seasons with the Storm, placing him seventh on the club’s list of all-time try scorers, and it’s not out of the question he could be third on that list by the end of the 2021 season.

