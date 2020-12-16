Joseph Safra, Banker Who Was the Richest Brazilian, Dies at 82

RIO DE JANEIRO — Joseph Safra, a former immigrant from Lebanon who became Brazil’s richest person and one of the most successful bankers in the world through a lifetime of deal-making, died on Dec. 10 in São Paulo, Brazil. He was 82.

The death was announced in a statement by Banco Safra, the company he led. In recent years he was treated for Parkinson’s disease, according to local press reports.

Born in Beirut into a Jewish family whose ancestors included money changers on the Ottoman Empire’s caravan routes, Mr. Safra emigrated to Brazil with his father, Jacob, after World War II and with his family, including his brothers Edmond and Moise, built a private banking empire that reached from São Paulo to Geneva to New York. Forbes magazine this month estimated Mr. Safra’s net worth at $23.2 billion.

Banco Safra is Brazil’s eighth largest private bank; its two offshoots are Safra National Bank of New York and the J. Safra Sarasin bank in Switzerland. Mr. Safra also held a stake in the banana firm Chiquita Brands International and owned the “Gherkin” skyscraper in London’s financial district as well as 660 Madison Avenue, the home of Barneys New York at East 61 Street in Manhattan.