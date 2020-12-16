Joel Osteen’s Lakewood MegaChurch Received $4.4M COVID-19 PPP Loan!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

While millions of small businesses in the United States folded in 2020 due to the global pandemic and being unable to secure a PPP loan — Pastor Joel Osteen’s Lakewood megachurch received a $4.4M COVID-19 PPP loan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR