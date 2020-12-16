Joe Jonas Gifts Sophie Turner Hannah Montana Shirt

I like to live vicariously through them, because A) they’re adorable together, B) Sophie is great on social media, and C) I have been in love with Joe Jonas for over a decade. And today? Well, today they have done it again.
Because Joe has given Sophie the BEST early Christmas gift. What is it, you ask? A HANNAH MONTANA SHIRT!
But it’s not JUST a Hannah Montana shirt…in addition to pictures of Hannah, we’ve got some classic Miley pics in there.
Miley (who dated Joe’s brother Nick back in the day, lol) responded, posting the picture to her story:
Now, as someone who fantasized at age 12 about dating Joe Jonas, and also being Hannah Montana…I am quaking in my nostalgic boots.
Naturally, I began a painstaking search for the shirt. I searched Etsy. Amazon. Google shopping. High and low, with no sign of it…In the end, this is the closest I could find.
But…I need the EXACT shirt. So, Joe, feel free to LMK where you bought it! I won’t tell Sophie how much it cost, I swear.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!