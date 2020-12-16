Joe Jonas Gifts Sophie Turner Hannah Montana Shirt

They’re up there with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. And Leo and Kate (I know they’re not a couple, let me live in my fantasy).

I like to live vicariously through them, because A) they’re adorable together, B) Sophie is great on social media, and C) I have been in love with Joe Jonas for over a decade. And today? Well, today they have done it again.

Because Joe has given Sophie the BEST early Christmas gift. What is it, you ask? A HANNAH MONTANA SHIRT!

But it’s not JUST a Hannah Montana shirt…in addition to pictures of Hannah, we’ve got some classic Miley pics in there.


Peter Kramer / NBC / NBC Newswire / NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Who can forget her Wall Street Journal photoshoot, or that dolphin promo video for the VMAS? Or literally any time she had her tongue out?

Miley (who dated Joe’s brother Nick back in the day, lol) responded, posting the picture to her story:


mileycyrus / Instagram / Via Instagram: @mileycyrus

While Miley very publicly changed her image after Hannah Montana, she’s talked about how she’s no longer ashamed of her time on the series: “It’s pretty cool when you hear Cardi B was listening to Hannah Montana when she was in high school. That shit makes me happy. “

Now, as someone who fantasized at age 12 about dating Joe Jonas, and also being Hannah Montana…I am quaking in my nostalgic boots.

Naturally, I began a painstaking search for the shirt. I searched Etsy. Amazon. Google shopping. High and low, with no sign of it…In the end, this is the closest I could find.

But…I need the EXACT shirt. So, Joe, feel free to LMK where you bought it! I won’t tell Sophie how much it cost, I swear.


NBC

If it was custom made…can you send me one, please?

