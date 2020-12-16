Jeff Dye Gets Cheeky After Kristin Cavallari Is Being Romantically Linked to Austen Kroll

Instagram

The ‘Better Late Than Never’ star seems to have indirectly responded to the dating speculations surrounding the former ‘The Hills’ cast member and the ‘Southern Charm’ star.

–

Jeff Dye appeared to be unruffled by the dating speculations surrounding Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll. After his rumored girlfriend was being romantically linked to the “Southern Charm” star, the “Better Late Than Never” alum seemed to have indirectly responded to the news.

Poking fun at the romance rumors between Kristin and Austen, Jeff made use of Twitter on Tuesday, December 15 to show his cheeky reaction. “He wishes,” the 37-year-old simply penned, adding a winky emoji.

Jeff Dye seemed to have reacted to dating rumors surrounding Kristin Cavallari and Austen Kroll.

Jeff was not the only one who reacted to the relationship buzz. His rumored flame Kristin previously shut down the speculations on her Instagram Story. “I didn’t realize I wasn’t allowed to have FRIENDS that are guys,” the former cast member of “The Hills” sarcastically wrote in the Monday, December 14 post.

<br />

Kristin’s statement came after she was spotted enjoying dinner with Austen in Nashville on Sunday. They were joined by her hairstylist pal Justin Anderson and his fellow “Southern Charm” cast member Craig Conover. In an Instagram Live shared by Justin, they appeared dancing together to Taylor Swift‘s “Mean”. She was also seen sitting on the 33-year-old hunk’s shoulders.

<br />

<br />

Kristin herself has been rumored to be dating Jeff for several months. The twosome were first caught on camera together in October when they enjoyed a night out in the Fulton Market district in Chicago. She was seen being touchy feely with the comedian.

Adding more fuel to their possible romance, the Uncommon James founder was photographed once again packing on PDA with him during a Cabo San Lucas getaway in December. The twosome were spotted hugging and kissing passionately by the poolside as they soaked up the sun during their tropical vacation in Mexico.

Kristin was previously married to former NFL player Jay Cutler. The former couple called it quits in April after almost seven years of marriage. Together, they share three children, 8-year-old Camden, 6-year-old Jaxon and 4-year-old Saylor.