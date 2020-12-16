Jeff Bridges Shares Important Update On His Cancer Battle

Actor Jeff Bridges revealed in October that he has lymphoma. The 71-year-old has been sharing updates with fans about his health. He said he is feeling good and staying optimistic despite the cancer diagnosis this year.

Jeff looks unrecognizable in his latest photo. He has shaved off his signature hair and beard. His dog, Monty appears in the photo. He writes, “Here’s the latest: • Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy – Monty • Had a Birthday – 71, man More @: jeffbridges.com/latest”

Jeff Bridges gives an update on his cancer battle

When he shared his diagnosis he said, “Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

Six weeks ago, he shared a photo of himself at a hospital. He thanked his fans and friends for the well-wishes. Jeff said, “I want to thank you all for reaching out during this time, it feels good getting all the well wishes and love! I’ll be sharing more updates on my site. Link in bio.”

Wishing Jeff all the best and continued healing!