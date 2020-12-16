Janhvi Kapoor’s latest pictures spell fabulous



2020 has been a good year for Janhvi Kapoor as her Netflix film Ghost Stories as well as her big digital release Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl both received a lot of love and appreciation Janhvi Kapoor is now gearing up for her upcoming projects like Dostana 2, Roohi Afzana, Takht and more. Today, we snapped the pretty girl as she stepped out to shoot for Kareena Kapoor Khan’s show What Women Want. Janhvi opted for a printed mint coloured halter neck top and light green lowers. She kept her locks loose and paired up her look with minimal and elegant accessories. A sleek neckpiece, tiny hoop earring and subtle make-up completed her look. Check out the pictures below…