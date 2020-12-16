James Harden running the show in Houston, had final say on Rockets’ personnel moves?

While Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are receiving preferential treatment in Los Angeles, James Harden is receiving the same type of treatment in Houston.

Harden has reportedly been running the show in Houston since joining the Rockets in 2012. ESPN’s Tim MacMahon says Harden has received everything he wants, even calling the shots on personnel decisions. Sources told MacMahon that Harden pushed the organization to part ways with Dwight Howard, Chris Paul and former head coach Kevin McHale.

The Rockets brass reportedly hoped to keep Harden and Paul together for the 2019-20 season after making it to the Western Conference Finals a couple years prior, but Harden’s ultimatum resulted in the organization making a move for Russell Westbrook, who has since been dealt to the Washington Wizards.

“We knew who the boss of the organization was,” an unnamed ex-Rockets assistant coach told MacMahon. “That’s just part of what the deal was when you go to Houston. The players, coaches, GM, owner all know. “I don’t blame James. I blame the organization. It’s not his fault. He did what they allowed him to do.”

After years of catering to Harden, it appears the organization is ready to take a stand. While the three-time scoring champion requested a trade out of Houston, the Rockets have said repeatedly they have no plans to deal the sharpshooter.

In an effort to get him to remain with the organization, the Rockets acquired John Wall in the Westbrook deal, but the acquisition hasn’t done anything to change Harden’s feelings about staying in Houston.

If the Rockets do end up making him available in trade discussions, Marc Stein of The New York Times reports that the Philadelphia 76ers are the most likely destination for the 31-year-old. However, Harden’s trade list also includes the Brooklyn Nets, Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat, so the Sixers would likely face some strong competition.