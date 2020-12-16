James Harden picture draws comparisons to Kendrick Perkins, Rick Ross during first preseason game with Rockets

A picture is worth a thousand words — and apparently more than a couple of pounds.

Amid trade rumors, James Harden was a no-show at Rockets practice recently, deciding to show up to team activities late and finally taking the court on Monday night in his 2020-21 debut with Houston. He played 21 minutes and scored 12 points in the W.

Harden’s arrival wasn’t actually what grabbed people’s attention, though — rather, a photo circulating on Twitter at the start of the game had people noticing that Harden, not always known for having the best physique, might actually have been sipping a bit too much egg nog this holiday season before lacing up for the Rockets.

MORE: A Harden trade to 76ers is possible without Ben Simmons, but it’s tough

While the image of Harden isn’t necessarily flattering (or flattening), other videos and photos of Harden on court last night showed that he was in typical Harden shape, with a new hairdo and exceptionally bushy beard.

So, in conclusion: The Rockets will not be named the “Houston Johnny Rockets” in honor of Harden’s illusionary pear-shaped body. It was a little bit of camera “magic” that made the Rockets star seem a bit more pudgy than he is (or isn’t).

A lot of people had a lot of thoughts on Harden’s appearance, though, likening him to retired hooper Kendrick Perkins (who actually chimed in on the subject), rapper Rick Ross and even Hollywood star Christian Bale.

So many similarities between me and James Harden: * Both have initials JH.

* Both are left-handed.

* Both spent the last month in Atlanta not really exercising much. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) December 16, 2020