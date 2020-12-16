IZEA Q4 Momentum Accelerates Company Awarded Mid Six-Figure Contract from 500 Manufacturer

Orlando, Florida, Dec. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — IZEA Worldwide , Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, announced today that it has just been awarded a mid-six figure contract from a 500 Manufacturer. The manufacturing company is an existing customer who has increased its year over year influencer marketing spend with IZEA. The announcement comes just days after IZEA reported besting its Q4 2019 managed services bookings number.

“While our team is excited about the surge in new customer counts we have seen in Q4, repeat business from happy customers is the key to sustainable growth,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s Chairman and CEO. “On the tail of our previous announcement we have seen multiple repeat customers sign new commitments, some for incremental holiday campaigns, and others laying the groundwork for a successful 2021. We are thrilled about this win in particular, not only because of the size of commitment and increase in spend, but because it is a premium brand that our influencers covet.”

“Despite the continued concerns about COVID-19 we have an incredible amount of momentum right now,” continued Murphy. “As the end of 2020 draws near, we remain focused on the additional opportunities that remain in our pipeline for the quarter. We intend to make every effort possible to extend the year over year growth in managed services and close out the year on a high note.”

