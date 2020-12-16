Is Willow Smith Still Dating Tyler Cole?

Red Table Talk has compelling and honest conversations. In its recent episode, hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield-Norris discussed their heartbreak experiences. The discussion caused Smith to open up about where she stands with her rumored boyfriend, Tyler Cole.

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole

Willow Smith and Tyler Cole have appeared together on ‘Red Table Talk’

Throughout the years, Smith’s love life has been a mystery. Besides Cole, Smith reportedly dated Disney Channel alum, Moises Arias, back in 2014. However, her relationship with Cole seems to be more serious. The musician was by Smith’s side as she worked on her latest album, The Anxiety. The album came out after Smith and Cole spent 24 hours in a Los Angeles museum’s glass box in March 2020. Before The Anxiety, Cole worked with Smith on her 2018 album, Willow.

In addition to working on her music together, Cole joined Smith for an episode of Red Table Talk. Pinkett Smith referred to Cole as a close family friend while Smith beamed at the camera. Cole also focused the conversation on being Black in the music industry.

“I feel like a huge dilemma for us as Black people is that the media and the industry wants to see us in a certain light,” Cole said. “In the music industry, you’re taught that oh if you’re Black and you rap about violence and money, that’s going to make you more money.”

Willow Smith briefly opened up about her relationship with Tyler Cole on ‘Red Table Talk’

During a December 2020 episode of Red Table Talk, Smith hinted that she and Cole are still dating. While they’re still together, Smith said she created boundaries with Cole. Smith said her parents’ couple’s counselor, Michaela Boehm, helped her through the journey to creating healthy boundaries in her relationship. Boehm was also a guest on the episode and offered advice on the difficulties of love and heartbreak.

“I’ve had some personal decisions I needed to make this year that were really hard,” Smith said. “I learned how to set some boundaries in my romantic relationship/ships.”

Although she didn’t name Cole directly, Smith said the conversation about creating healthy boundaries was necessary for them. Smith also admitted to being nervous about sharing her needs with Cole.

“And I’m so grateful that my partner was just open to what I had to say,” Smith continued. “When you truly love someone, no matter what, you’re gonna want what’s best for them. I felt like I was almost making the situation bigger than it needed to be.”

Willow Smith admitted to being non-monogamous on ‘Red Table Talk’

Smith’s latest revelations about her love life with Cole isn’t her first time talking about dating and her sexuality on Red Table Talk. In a June 2019 episode, Smith told Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris she’s open to a polyamorous relationship. The singer said she’s attracted to both men and women and doesn’t think a monogamous relationship is the best fit for her.

“I love men and women equally, and so I would definitely want one man, one woman,” Smith said. “I’m not the kind of person that is constantly looking for new sexual experiences. I focus a lot on the emotional connection, and I feel like if I were to find two people of different genders that I really connected with and we had a romantic and sexual connection, I don’t feel like I would feel the need to try to go find more.”

While Smith initially shocked Pinkett Smith and Banfield-Norris by saying she would date more than one person, they supported her doing what makes her happy.