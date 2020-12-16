Is Keenan Allen playing on Thursday night? Fantasy injury update for Chargers-Raiders

The last thing fantasy football owners need in the second round of their fantasy playoffs is “questionable” starters, but they’ll have deal with just that ahead of Week 15. Star WR Keenan Allen is banged up heading into the Chargers’ Thursday Night Football clash with the Raiders, and you can bet nervous fantasy owners will be searching for injury updates that could affect their first start ’em, sit ’em decisions of the week.

We'll continue to update this post with news on Allen up until the active/inactive report comes out on Thursday at about 6:50 p.m. ET.

Is Keenan Allen playing on Thursday night?

Allen (hamstring) was limited in practice the past two days, but he is fully expected to play against the Raiders. Last week, he caught -of-11 targets for 52 yards and a score while dealing with the slight hamstring issue, so we’re not expecting it to slow him down this week. In Week 9 against the Raiders, he caught -of-11 targets for 103 yards and a TD, and that seems like a reasonable projection this week.

If Allen is a surprise scratch, Mike Williams (back) would be the Chargers’ No. 1 receiver, but he’s also “questionable,” so it might come down to Tyron Johnson and Jalen Guyton serving as L.A.’s top two receivers. The ultimate result of that might be TE Hunter Henry and RB Austin Ekeler getting more targets, but given the favorable matchup, both Johnson and Guyton would have boom-or-bust flex upside.

But, again, it would be shocking if Allen is scratched, so it’s unlikely anyone will have to worry about that. Plug him into your WR1 spot and enjoy the guaranteed production.