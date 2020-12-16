iOS 14 Now Installed on 81% of iPhones From the Last Four Years

Apple today finally updated its iOS adoption numbers, giving us our first look at official iOS 14 adoption rates. According to Apple’s data, ‌iOS 14‌ is installed on 81 percent of iPhones that were introduced in the last four years.



17 percent of these devices continue to run iOS 13, and two percent run an earlier version of iOS. 72 percent of all iPhones out in the wild run ‌iOS 14‌, and this category includes devices that might not be capable of running the update.

18 percent in this category run iOS 13, and 10 percent run an earlier version of iOS.

As for iPads, 75 percent of all iPads introduced in the last four years run iPadOS. 22 percent run iPadOS 13, and three percent run an earlier version of iOS.

61 percent of all iPads use iPadOS 14, 21 percent run iPadOS 13, and 18 percent run an earlier version of iOS.

Since releasing ‌iOS 14‌ and ‌iPadOS 14‌ in September, Apple has not provided installation numbers until now. Based on Mixpanel estimates, ‌iOS 14‌ adoption was at 50 percent in October, so quite a few people have installed the update over the course of the last couple months.