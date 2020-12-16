With Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios provided a satisfying conclusion to not only Avengers: Infinity War but the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe up to that point. Yet, the film also set the stage for many more stories to come, including both movies and Disney+ series rolling out in the coming years. Unfortunately, one Avengers: Endgame star won’t be a part of them now.

Marvel Studios booth at Ani-Com & Games | Budrul Chukrut/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

‘Freaky’ star Kathryn Newton will be the third star to play Cassie Lang

During Disney’s recent “Investor Day” event, the company dropped an avalanche of news. And on the Marvel side, the announcements included an update on the now-officially-titled Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While the same director and principal cast are back for the third Ant-Man, Marvel revealed that Kathryn Newton will join the series as Cassie Lang.

While Freaky star Newton is on the rise, her casting still surprised fans. After all, she is now officially the third actor to play Cassie Lang, daughter of Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang. Abby Ryder Fortson appeared in the first two Ant-Man movies. And then following the five-year time-jump in Avengers: Endgame, Emma Fuhrmann debuted as her teenage counterpart.

RELATED: The Surprising Reason This ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Actress Got in Trouble with Marvel Security

Emma Fuhrmann shared her reaction to the MCU recasting

Given Fuhrmann’s appearance in Avengers: Endgame, many fans assumed she would play a pivotal role in the MCU going forward. After all, Cassie Lang becomes the superhero Stature in the comics and will likely help form the Young Avengers on screen. As it turns out, Marvel didn’t bother letting Fuhrmann know she’d been replaced, as the actor later revealed on Twitter.

“Just wanted to come on here and say that I see all your kind messages. Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. And I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. I will always be grateful to have been a part of the MCU and the biggest movie of all time. Being an actress is still my number one passion, and I look forward to what the future holds.”

It’s easy to see why Marvel went with a somewhat bigger name and cast Newton as its new Cassie Lang. However, it’s also difficult not to criticize how the company handled the transition. Fuhrmann’s performance — however brief — still resulted in one of the most emotionally impactful moments of Avengers: Endgame. So it’s too bad she won’t return in the role.

Just wanted to come on here & say that I see all your kind messages❤️ Thank you for all your support. It has meant the world to me. I was as sad as you all were to hear the news Thursday. I can only hope that this means there is something else for me in the future of the MCU. /1 — Emma Fuhrmann (@EmmaFuhrmann) December 15, 2020

RELATED: 5 Characters Bound to Become the ‘Young Avengers’ in the MCU

The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ star could join the MCU in another role

That said, Fuhrmann’s attitude is admirable. In addition to her gratitude for the opportunity to add Avengers: Endgame to her resume, she shares her hopes of returning to the MCU someday. Of course, Marvel Studios isn’t known for reusing actors very often. But there is some precedence for it, should Marvel decide to take that approach.

In the past, Marvel has only double-casted actors who appeared on its Netflix series. Alfre Woodard, for instance, pops up as different characters in Captain America: Civil War and Luke Cage. But Gemma Chan appears in Captain Marvel and Eternals in separate roles. So maybe Fuhrmann could return after her nearly-wordless, two-scene role in Avengers: Endgame.